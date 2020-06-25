Saginaw sued, claiming police didn't do enough to prevent fatal crash

Saginaw Police body cam video is now part of federal lawsuits filed by the estates of the two people who died, claiming officers could have prevented a deadly accident.

The accident happened on June 24th, 2016. Rodolfo Sanchez has been sentenced to at least twelve years in prison for driving drunk and causing the accident.

The crash happened seven minutes after Saginaw Police had talked with Sanchez about a disturbance at a party.

Its about four o'clock in the morning and it shows five Saginaw police officers speaking with Rodolfo Sanchez, who is shirtless outside a car that is stopped along Michigan Avenue.

Also speaking with police is Sanchez's girlfriend, LIndsey Drake, who was holding their four month daughter Amiliana. Sanchez's sister is there as well. Its not clear who was driving the car.

All four were at a party in Saginaw where there was a fight and they had left. There is some discussion about what happened at the party, but the lawsuit claims after about eight minutes, police allow them to go home.

"You are all cool together, you are all cool together, right?

Alright, go ahead and go home," the officer is heard saying.

But eight minutes later, the car Sanchez was driving crashes into a tree in nearby Carrollton Township. Lindsey Drake and Amiliana died, Sanchez and his sister were injured.

Sanchez's blood alcohol level would be determined at .20, two times more than the legal limit.

Attorneys for the the father and the estates of the victims are suing the city of Saginaw, the police department, and the officers present, claiming they should have known Sanchez had been drinking and shouldn't have allowed him, or the others to leave this scene without more investigation.

"The police have an obligation to make sure the four are going to be safe if they are allowed to go about there way, that is not what happened here," says attorney Mike Nichols.

Sanchez had been arrested for suspicion of drunk driving a month before this incident. He was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in prison.

The two lawsuits seek monetary damages and more.

"Try to figure out, how did this happen, they deserve answers," says attorney John Fraser.

The city and the police department had no comment on the lawsuits.