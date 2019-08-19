Saginaw teenager missing for a week

(8/19/2019) - A Saginaw mother and friends are frantically searching for her 16-year-old son, Ryan Moore, who has been missing for nearly a week.

The Saginaw Police Department is asking anyone with information on Moore whereabouts to call.

"This is not how he acts at all," Denelle Crowl of her missing son.

She last saw him on Aug. 12.

"Monday night at 10 p.m. when I was going to bed and I told him good night, that's the last time I saw him. I said I love you and he said I love you too," Crowl said.

Saginaw police say the last time anyone reported seeing Moore was last Tuesday in the area of Douglass Street and Hess Avenue on the city's east side.

Moore is about 6 feet tall, 125 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and ear piercings. He has no tattoos or scars.

Crowl has been searching nearby neighborhoods.

"I'm back there with myself strolling through it to see if he is back in any of this stuff. Nobody sees anything. I get they don't see, don't know," she said.

Crowl paused as a Michigan State Police helicopter hoovered nearby.

"I'm getting scared," she said.

The helicopter was actually on a training mission in the city, but police are actively working on tips that come in about possible sightings of Moore. Crowl said her son has mental illnesses and needs medication immediately.

"Any tip that gets given to me I have followed up on it and I have had no luck," she said.

Police are asking anyone who sees Moore to not approach him and call 911.