Saginaw to get new building, but nearby eatery workers concerned

(12/20/2019) - Construction is expected to begin this spring on a new building in downtown Saginaw.

It will feature new apartments, but a nearby business is concerned over what will be lost if it's built.

That new building in downtown Saginaw will be built on a parking area. The first floor will be commercial while the second and third floors will be residential.

"It's more growth for downtown Saginaw and that's what we are all about," said businesswoman Dawn Goodrow.

The 7,500-square-foot building is a Shaheen Development project. Saginaw's planning commission has approved site plans on Washington Avenue.

Goodrow owns Dawn of New Day Coffeehouse just a couple of storefronts down from where it will be constructed.

"Apartments, places to live, and that's what we need, that will create the foot traffic to support the businesses that are here," Goodrow said.

There is currently a parking lot where the three-story structure will eventually stand, and that has the people who work at a new restaurant next door a little concerned.

"We've only been open for two months," said Summer Weddel.

She works at Valerie's Downtown, which depends on the parking lot for customer parking.

"Obviously, we are always excited about new business down here, but we are also nervous about the parking situation there," Weddel said.

There's also a mural of the lion on the building, which may not be so visible anymore.

"It's kind of a big deal for us, you know, a lot of people say that's the restaurant with the Lion on it," Weddel said.

The new restaurant's owner is hoping to work with the city so it doesn't affect her business very much.

"Most of our business is at lunch, and people are really busy and they want to be in and out and they want to park as close as possible," Weddel said.

Goodrow said the lost parking spaces close to her business are worth having new development in the downtown area.

"I think Saginaw has to get used to Saginaw city being a walkable city, parking and then walking," she said.