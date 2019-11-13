Saginaw to replace lead, galvanized service lines

(11/13/19) - The city of Saginaw is about to undergo a major overhaul of the water system.

The Multi-Year Lead Service Line Replacement Program was created after the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) was finalized in June of 2018. It's part of the Safe Drinking Water Act, and was implemented after Flint's water emergency.

The LCR requires every water supply system to replace all lead service lines, even if there are no violations.

Recently the city of Saginaw sent notices to impacted homeowners and posted information on social media in an effort to let people know about the program.

"You know we don't want it to happen what happened in Flint, happen to us here," said Saginaw resident Gloria Gonzalez. "So it makes a lot of sense to me what they're trying to do."

Gonzalez stopped at City Hall to pay her water bill, and to ask questions about the notice she received in the mail.

"They're going to replace the pipes and do what they've got to do. I'm okay with that," Gonzalez said.

Paul Reinsch, Saginaw's acting deputy director of Water and Wastewater Treatment Services, said there are around 16,000 service lines of a two-inch diameter or less which will be replaced under the program.

However, Reinsch said there may be more depending on what they find through the process.

Lead and galvanized water lines were standard before their health risks became widely known. Some of Saginaw's water lines date back to the late 1800's.

The replacement program is a huge undertaking.

"I would compare it to building a new water plant," Reinsch said. "It's on that scale, you know. Fifty, sixty million dollars."

The LCR sets a 20 year time frame for replacement, however Saginaw hopes to ask for a five year extension to get the work done. "So in order to do all those lines it's going to take some time," Reinsch said.

Some of the service lines that run from the road to a home have already been replaced during construction projects and emergency repairs, but the bulk of the work begins in January of 2021.

As a result, monthly water bills will go up beginning next year.

"It says, 'at water system expense' and people need to understand that, that the water system is owned by the people. So that's why they end up getting a bill increase because that's how it's paid for," Reinsch explained.

Gonzalez said she isn't thrilled about paying more, but understands the cost of safe drinking water.

The city has compiled a lot of information about the plan on its website. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the city's website.

Finally, work will be done by city crews. "We feel that we can save money by hiring our own staff and buying our own equipment, and doing it internally," Reinsch explained.