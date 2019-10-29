Saginaw woman charged with abusing her 5-month-old son

(10/29/2019) - A Saginaw woman could spend the rest of her life behind bars after being charged with abusing her little boy.

On Monday, a Saginaw County judge formally charged Alison Ray with first-degree child abuse.

Back in February, Ray's 5-month old son was hospitalized. During the investigation, Saginaw police say Ray and her husband left the state and moved to Tennessee.

That's where she was arrested before being brought back to Michigan over the weekend.

Last month, the courts also terminated her parental rights.