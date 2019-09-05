Saginaw woman convicted of manslaughter, acquitted of murder and arson

(9/5/2019) - A Saginaw County jury convicted a woman of manslaughter in her fiancee's death two years ago, but acquitted her of murder and arson charges in the case.

Kimberly Wright was accused of setting a fire inside a house on Grove Street in Saginaw on Feb. 11, 2017, while her fiancee, 53-year-old John Rydel, was asleep inside.

Wright initially was charged with first-degree murder and arson for Rydel's death and a separate count of arson for a second intentionally set fire on Lynn Street in Carrollton Township two days later.

However, the jury only found her guilty of a reduced manslaughter charge. She faces up to 15 years in prison when she gets sentenced.

The Carrollton Township arson charge is still pending in court.