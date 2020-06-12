Saginaw woman restoring life gratitude while waiting to restore electricity

(06/11/2020) - Wednesday's storms took down countless trees and some power lines with them.

As of Thursday evening, Consumers Energy says crews are beyond the halfway point in restoring service. More than 245,000 customers lost power in the last couple of days.

Storms with winds exceeding 70 miles an hour: snapping trees, sending electrical wires straight to the ground, and breaking utility poles. It was a frightening scene for those driving home on Wednesday.

"I come around my corner, and I lost it. I cried. My tree is split in half in my yard, laying and leaning, and it was a very frightening situation. It was scary. You didn't know what was going on at all," Tammy Kesemeyer said.

Kesemeyer is one of thousands in Saginaw County with heavy storm damage. A large tree splitting right in front of her house on Saginaw's westside. Half of that tree was leaning directly over her dining room and and kitchen, waiting for even a soft breeze to send it crashing down.

"You lose everything you've worked for. I work two jobs. I work seven days a week, and I've put a lot into it, and to not know is a scary thing," Kesemeyer said.

Kesemeyer says she didn't have to hold her breath for too long since the storm moved quickly through her street. Thankfully, the tree stayed put.

The tree did wreck a few shingles on her roof and hit her main power line. She's now without power, but her house is standing strong, much like she is.

"This wasn't anything that anyone ever expected, and for you to wake up the next morning, amen. I'm going to function. I have my house. I have my items. A little bit of cleanup and a couple days without, I'm okay with that. I'm okay. I'm thankful just to be here and to have my home," Kesemeyer said.

Consumers Energy says as of 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, about 115,000 customers are without service. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday.

Others in areas with more damage like in Saginaw County may continue into the weekend.

To view the Consumers Energy Power Outage Map, visit the "Related Links" section of this page.