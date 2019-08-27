Saginaw woman starts foundation for women dealing with pregnancy loss and infertility

(08/27/19)- Anesha Stanley's dream was always to have her 4 year old daughter Sinai grow up with a sibling or two.

But each promise of a growing family-- ended with a devastating loss.

"Having had 3 miscarriages, and two ectopic pregnancies, which were both very life threatening, it just left me feeling lost," said Keys of Hope founder, Anesha Stanley

She says even with the support of family and friends---- Stanley felt like something was missing.

A voice that truly understood she was going through.

Stanley said, "I still felt alone and I really didn't have any direction."

But that all changed with Keys of Hope- a foundation and peer support group in Saginaw Stanley has started for women like her-- who have suffered a pregnancy loss or infertility.

For women like Chelsea Nimmo--who at 32 weeks into her pregnancy, received heartbreaking news.

Her daughter Charlotte was born July 31st,of this year, stillborn.

"Until they experience the loss of a child it's hard to put into words, it's hard to imagine, " said Midland resident, Chelsea Nimmo

"I know why they don't talk about it, but at the same time, it helps when you see someone else share their or hear them share their story," Stanley said.

The foundation launched on April 24th, on what would have been Stanley's due date, will offer free six session classes.

It will provide not only an understanding ear through shared experiences, but other resources as well-- including a OB-GYN and a therapist.

"The support group will have other women listen to them and come together and just grow," said Stanley.

For more information on the Keys of Hope Foundation and peer support group click on this link: https://www.keysofhopefoundation.com/

