Saginaw's Fourth of July begins with giant flag raising ceremony

(07/04/19) - Hours before fireworks light up the sky in Saginaw, another large display of patriotism fills the sky near Ojibway Island.

An American flag, measuring 50 feet by 80 feet, first flew over the Saginaw River in 2015.

Bill Giorgis bought it, hoping it'd become a community treasure. "I wasn't sure. But every year, people are like, 'yes we want to do it'," he said.

From the beginning the Boy Scouts have been part of the flag raising along the Anderson Bridge, better known as the Court Street bridge.

"This flag is awesome, I love raising it," said Brice Tweddle with Boy Scout Troop 304 in Saginaw.

"I've got to enjoy this every year and I absolutely love it," added Garrett Webb who is also in Boy Scout Troop 304.

Tweddle and Webb were first in line to move Old Glory into place.

"I helped get the flag out of the box, along with Brice, and we brought it over," Webb said.

Along the way all the volunteers made sure the flag never touched the ground.

"It just fills me with pride, like it's one of the biggest flags I've ever seen," Tweddle said.

Together, community members unfurled the flag and held it in place before a crane lifted it into the sky.

"Our flag, Old Glory, represents our freedom and everything the United States is. It's just amazing to have this experience," Webb said.

Nationally it's a sign of our independence, while locally it sets the tone for the entire Saginaw Area Fireworks celebration.

"The city allowing us to do it on the bridge is so symbolic because, you know, it bridges our community, and the flag bridges everyone together. We're all Americans and we're all under the same flag," Giorgis said.

Community members also helped lower the flag in the afternoon.

If you look up close you can see a few stains on Old Glory, so the plan this year is to have her professionally cleaned.