Saginaw's Fourth of July fireworks show canceled for 2020

(6/12/2020) - Fourth of July will be a bit less festive in Saginaw this summer after organizers decided to cancel the city's fireworks show.

The nonprofit Saginaw Area Fireworks organization, which stages the show annually, announced earlier this week that they would not be lighting the fireworks from the traditional location on Ojibway Island.

They hoped to find another suitable venue, but ultimately decided to cancel the fireworks altogether. So Saginaw will not have a public fireworks display on Fourth of July in 2020.

Last summer, organizers said they spend about $125,000 staging the fireworks show every year and draw an audience of about 125,000 people.

Saginaw is the latest Great Lakes Bay Region city to cancel fireworks amid coronavirus worries this summer. Bay City's three-day fireworks festival over Fourth of July also has been called off entirely.