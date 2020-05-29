Saginaw's Learn to Earn Academy closing after 15 years

(5/29/2020) - A Saginaw charter school will close its doors for good at the end of the summer after 15 years of instruction.

The Learn to Earn Academy shared the news on Friday after losing money for years. The Board of Directors says a recent financial audit showed the school was not fiscally able to operate any longer.

The school lost $10,000 to $30,000 a year for the past six years, according to a statement from the board. The audit showed only $2,000 in savings.

Learn to Earn opened in 2005 after former Gov. Jennifer Granholm asked intermediate school districts around Michigan help reduce the state's high school dropout rate.

The school served students who had dropped out already or were at risk of dropping out of other schools. Over 15 years, 383 students earned their high school diploma while eight more are on track to graduate before the school closes.

The board says financial losses piled up due to the challenges of operating a junior high and senior high school program while complying with increasing state curriculum requirements.

Learn to Earn will continue to educate students through Aug. 31. A number of them have already completed graduation requirements while others are close.

The school says it will do whatever it can to help students achieve their required class credits. Those who don't will need to be enrolled in their local school district or apply for other school of choice options.

Learn to Earn will completely close on Dec. 31.