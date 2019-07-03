Salmonella warning issued for pig ear pet treats sold in Michigan

(7/3/2019) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is warning pet owners about possible salmonella contamination in pig ears sold as pet treats.

The affected treats were sold in bulk at a variety of retailers. Prepackaged pig ears sold in Michigan don't appear to be affected at this point.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been investigating possible salmonella in pig ear treats.

Michigan inspectors sampled bulk pig ears being sold at two unidentified retailers, which showed the presence of salmonella. Individually packaged pig ears told at several other retailers tested clean for salmonella.

“It’s not clear why some brands of pig ears have tested positive for salmonella and others have not,” said Jeffrey Zimmer, acting director of Michigan's Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division.

He is advising pet owners to contact a veterinarian if they fed pig ears to their dogs and wash their hands after handling pig ears

Pets with salmonella poisoning may be lethargic with diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Some animals don't show symptoms of salmonella poisoning, but they can still spread it around the home through saliva and feces.