Salvation Army receives 2 gold coins in Flushing, Grand Blanc Township

(12/13/2019) - The Salvation Army of Genesee County received two more 1-ounce gold coins in red kettles.

Anonymous donors dropped the coins into kettles at Bueche's in Flushing and Walmart in Grand Blanc Township. Each coin is valued at about $1,500.

The Salvation Army often receives anonymous contributions of gold coins during the Red Kettle Campaign. Major Randy Hellstrom said this is the first time two kettles in Genesee County received gold coins on the same day.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of these anonymous donors and their commitment to help us 'Do the Most Good in Genesee County,'" he said.

The Salvation Army of Bay County received two gold Krugerrand coins from South Africa in a red kettle at the Kroger on Euclid Avenue on Dec. 6. They also are valued at nearly $1,500 apiece.

All donations to the Red Kettle Campaign through Christmas Eve go toward the Salvation Army's programs to provide for basic family needs, emergency financial assistance, utility payment assistance and avoiding homelessness.

The organization also provides food assistance and meals to children through Kids Cafe. The Christmas assistance program provides toys, clothing, coats, hats and gloves for over 450 families.

