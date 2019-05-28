Samuel Stanley, Jr. to become permanent president of MSU

(05/28/19) -- It's a new chapter for Michigan State University. After the resignation of Lou Anna Simon and two interim presidents in a year, the university's board of trustees have voted to bring in Samuel Stanley, Jr. the current president of Stony Brook University in New York as MSU's 21st president.

"Meeting the search committee members, meeting the board of trustees, I really got a feeling for the passion people have for this university," Stanley Jr. said.

A passion that for many has been overshadowed by what's transpired the last several years at MSU.

"I look forward to meeting with the survivors and their families to understand how do they believe we're doing, how is the university progressing," he said.

Stanley Jr., who has a medical degree from Harvard and has worn a variety of hats in academic leadership at institutions across the country, pledging to continue the healing process for the MSU community.

"We want to create a infrastructure where people can report, or they're comfortable reporting where they believe things will be acted on after they report, we also have to have a culture that prevents this kind of thing from happening," he said.

But the process for how Stanley, Jr. was appointed as permanent president of the school is not sitting well with some.

"It's really disappointing that the board decided to go with the closed search process and to continue to keep secrets," said Faculty member Pegler-Gordon.

The 18 member MSU presidential search committee says that's not true.

They say they held 22 community input sessions last fall that focused on what characteristics the next president should hold.

"It was open until like October and then it shut down and I think the last time they communicated anything to anyone was in February," she said.

Pegler-Gordon has worked as a professor at MSU for 17 years.

We asked her when she found out the board was voting on a new president.

"This morning when I read the newspaper," was her response.

Stanley, Jr. says he knows he's coming into MSU at a fragile time, but looks forward to having open ears to students, staff, faculty and community members.

"Earning trust within the community. And that comes by aligning my words with my actions, when I say the university is going to move in a direction , we move in that direction, when i say we implement programs in a particular area, we implement those programs," he said.

Samuel Stanley, Jr. begins his role as president August 1.