Sandusky police shooting video shows tense standoff

(9/27/2019) - The shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig underscores the danger police officers deal with every day.

A dash cam video shows police approaching a man after a police chase near Sandusky in July.

A police officer in Sanilac County had a scary incident on July 4, and Friday, for the first time, the public is seeing why the officer fired his weapon at a man.

There is dash cam video from the car driven by Sandusky Police Officer Jeremy Crisenbery. It was the early evening of Independence Day when Crisenberry was driving to a home in town where a woman had called 911, concerned for her husband who was leaving the house with a firearm.

"He is trying to get into the car," the dispatcher can be heard saying.

The officer can be heard yelling at the man to not drive away.

"Stop; the car now, stop the car now, stop the car now, stop the car now," Crisenbery yells.

But the man drives off and leads Crisenbery on a chase through Sandusky on M-46. The chase reaches high speed.

"Speeds are at 110," Crisenbery can be heard saying.

But on the dash cam video obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the red car the man is driving attempts to make a right turn but goes into the ditch.

Crisenbery gets to the scene. The car that went into the ditch cannot be seen and it was not clear if the man was still inside.

Crisenbery calls out to the man.

"Drop it. I am here to help you. Don't, don't. Just drop the gun. I don't want to hurt you," Crisenbery yells.

It is difficult to see in the video, but at times the man's head pops up and he can be seen holding a long gun. Crisenbery shouts out a warning.

"Don't, drop, put the gun down, put the gun down," he yells.

Crisenbery, who has been a police officer for 17 years, can still see the man is holding the gun and the officer opens fire.

"Shots fired, shots fired," Crisenbery radios to dispatchers while he continues to ask the man to surrender. "Drop the gun now."

Crisenbery gets back in his car, pulls away a little bit.

"He's down in the ditch still. I'm not sure if I hit him or not. He rose the gun towards me," Crisenbery tells the dispatcher.

More police arrive and they join Crisenbery in asking the man to drop the gun and to come out of the ditch.

"Drop the gun, we don't want to hurt you," he says again.

Eventually, police officers with weapons drawn go into the ditch and the man surrenders. His only injuries were related to his car crashing into the ditch.

Michigan State Police say the suspect was not hit by gunfire and never fired his weapon. Crisenbery shot nine times.

The 65-year-old man faces a circuit court arraignment Monday after he was found competent to stand trial. He faces four charges, including assault with with a dangerous weapon.

Crisenbery did not want to talk about the incident because it's an open criminal matter. He was placed on administrative leave and an investigation showed he acted appropriately and has been back on duty for several weeks now.

Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester said in a Facebook post about the incident that he was very glad Crisenbery and the assisting officers went home safe that night to their families.