Sanford community raises thousands of dollars to save local hardware store after flooding

(6/1/2020) - A hardware store in a small community can mean so much and in Sanford, the local hardware store was devastated by last month's flooding. And now the community is stepping up to make sure the store can reopen.

The Sanford Hardware store had 12 feet of water inside during May's flooding.

"It was just destroyed in there it was overwhelming," said Denny Sian, the owner of the store.

Sian said that they returned to incredible damage after the flood waters receded.

"It was like, you know, this is our, our whole world in our family," he said. "I have three kids that work for me and my wife and it was just like it was all gone."

Sian runs the store with his family and owns a second hardware store in Clare. The family has operated the Sanford location for 20 years.

In many small communities, a local hardware store can serve as the "go-to" place for anything you might need and Sian said that he knows how important it is to have the store in Sanford.

"Just the other day I was talking to a friend down the street and he said, you know how many times today I thought I gotta run down to the hardware store and grab something and realize, you know we're not there right now. And so I've done hardware business all my life so I realize how important it is. It's important to me but I think it's important to community also," he said.

In an incredible show of support, Sian said that in the days following the flooding, dozens of volunteers came to help clean up the damage.

“They give us renewed hope and, you know, we realized that the community was supporting us so much in return for our support for them that we just knew we wanted to do everything we could to get the store back up and going,“ Sian said.

Now nearly two weeks after the flooding, the community continues to give back.

SERVPRO equipment was donated by a former resident in the area and a GoFundMe account has been set up to support the store. As of Monday, it had raised more than $43,000.

"We were lost and ready to give up," Sian said. "When you see that kind of devastation, and you realize you know, this was kind of our, not only our kids' futures but our, our retirement and it was gone in one day. And the people in the community just all that said, 'hey, everything's gonna be okay.' And proved it to us by helping us, you know we're not just saying that, they were right here."

Sian said they hope to open a smaller, temporary store in the area soon. He also said that they hope to return to the same location when they can.

A link to the GoFundMe page can be found on the Sanford Hardware Facebook page.