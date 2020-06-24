Sanford flood victim surprised with new home

(06/24/2020)- "It was a very small house but we did it and we were happy," said Sanford homeowner, Penny Tyler.

Penny Tyler lived in the little red home in Sanford for most of her life.

"Been in my family for 55 years. I was 3 years old. Raised 4 kids in this house, Mom and dad and four kids" Tyler said

More than 5 decades of memories-- including her beloved home were destroyed by the historic floods that swept across parts of Midland County.

"I didn't know if i would every home back and live other than in that camper," she said.

Tyler relies on social security due to injuries she suffered in a car accident several insurance and says wouldn't cover the damage--

"I didn't know what i was going to do, I knew I didn't have the money to rebuild," she said.

Wednesday, Tyler learned she won't need a dime.

"My name is Dave and I own a building company in Freeland Michigan and I've some good news for you, we are going to build you a brand new house from the ground up at no charge to you and you'll be in before it gets too cold out. thank you guys so much," said Great Lakes Homes, Dave Dennis.

Tyler said she was overwhelmed by the genorosity..

"I'm just so excited I don't know what else to say," Tyler said

Tyler is getting even more help.

The Islamic Center of Midland and the Midland area Interfaith group are coming together to help furnish the home.