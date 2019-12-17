'Santa Dog' pet drive for Genesee Humane Society starts Wednesday

(12/17/19)- It's a chance to meet Santa Dog!

A special pet food and supplies drive is kicking off on Wednesday, December 18 at two Bueche's grocery stores.

It's all to benefit the Genesee Humane Society.

Children and families are invited to meet the famous 'Santa Dog' while dropping pet food, cleaning supplies, paper towels, and detergent.

The collection drive is happening at Bueche's grocery stores in Flushing and Ortonville.

Stop by the Flushing location at 300 West Main Street from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm December 18-23.

Santa Dog will also be at Bueche's in Ortonville at 400 N Ortonville Road from 10:00 am to 8:00 p.m. December 18-21.

The Genesee Humane Society said the collection drive is crucial in taking care of animals at the shelter.