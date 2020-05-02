Saturday could be the warmest day of the year so far in Mid-Michigan

(5/2/2020) - Saturday could end up being the warmest day of the year so far in many communities across Mid-Michigan.

A surge of warm air is forecast to move into the area during the day and this will bring temperatures well into the 70s for many spots.

The official forecast for Flint calls for a high of 75 degrees, that would make Saturday the warmest day of 2020 so far. The previous warmest day was last week on April 28 when Flint reach 73 degrees.

In Saginaw, the warmest day so far this year was also on April 28 when the city reached 72 degrees. Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees.

Other cities across the area will climb into the 70s, except for near Lake Huron where it will be a little cooler.

There could be a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day but it'll be generally cloudy. An isolated shower or two is also possible throughout the day.

Sunday will be warm, but not as warm, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Next week is a different story where Mid-Michigan will likely see temperatures that are 5-15 degrees below average for the entire week.