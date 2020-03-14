Saturday marks one year since tornadoes ripped through two Mid-Michigan counties

(3/14/2020) - Saturday marks one year since four confirmed tornadoes ripped through parts of Mid-Michigan.

The four tornadoes brought widespread damage to Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.

The National Weather Service reported that two tornadoes hit both counties.

The strongest tornado was rated an EF-2 by the National Weather Service with peak winds of around 125 mph south of Vernon.

This tornado touched down near Perry and was on the ground for 18.2 miles before lifting back up near Lennon. The tornado caused damage to homes and businesses.

The second tornado in Shiawassee County was southwest of Corunna and was rated an EF-0 with winds of up to 80 mph. This tornado traveled nearly 6.5 miles in seven minutes and caused tree damage and damage to an outbuilding on a farm.

The two tornadoes in Genesee County were both rated an EF-0. The first one hit near Flushing and was on the ground for eight minutes and traveled for eight miles. This tornado had peak winds of up to 80 mph.

The twister caused damage to some trees and collapsed a pole barn.

The second tornado hit the Camelot Villas mobile home park while it traveled through Genesee, Thetford, and Forest Townships. This tornado traveled 6.5 miles and had peak winds of 80 mph.

This tornado caused damage to at least 15 mobile homes in Camelot Villas.

According to previous ABC12 reporting, the four tornadoes caused around $6 million in damage.

Following the twisters, Shiawassee County officials requested a State of Emergency but the governor denied that request.