(08/24/19) - Fire departments in Owosso and Owosso Township responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened on the 800 block of Ryan Street.

The house was full of smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived.

Along with significant fire and smoke damage, the house suffered water damage to the main floor and basement.

Officials did not say if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.