'Save Our Savoy' GoFundMe launches to help well-loved eatery

(10/21/19) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help keep the doors open at a well-loved Saginaw restaurant.

Jim Atwood and Steven West have owned The Savoy Bar and Grill, 127 S. Franklin Street, since 2007.

Best known for their home-cooked meals and service to the community, they've found themselves in a tough spot.

"We realize that is we're going to make it we have to ask for help, and asking for help is the hardest thing to do when you're usually that ones that give help," West said.

