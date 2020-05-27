Scammers filing fake unemployment claims using stolen identities, officials say

(5/27/2020) - Authorities are warning of rampant identify theft and fake claims for unemployment benefits nationwide.

Scammers are using personal information stolen elsewhere to file impostor unemployment benefits claims to take advantage of federal jobless benefits, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service and Michigan State Police computer crimes analysts to spot false unemployment claims.

They say scammers have not hacked or stolen personal information from state unemployment benefits databases. The scammers appear to be creating fake accounts claiming they are self-employed or independent contractors.

The scam already has been spotted in Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Florida, according to Michigan officials.

“We are working with law enforcement to identify and prevent scammers from accessing the system and will work to ensure all unemployment benefits are sent to the Michigan workers that deserve them,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is deploying additional requirements to verify workers' identities when they seek benefits. Some unemployed workers receiving benefits now may be asked to authenticate their identity.

Anyone who receives a written Monetary Determination Letter from the state and didn't apply for benefits could be an identity theft victim. See the Michigan unemployment website for information on how to proceed.