School Spirit Surprise

Many schools have had amazing school spirit this year-- but with the help of Elga Credit Union we're rewarding the schools that are standing out on Social Media when it comes to their big day!

Through hundreds of hashtags, Heritage High beat the competition, to become the second ABC12 Elga Spirit Hashtag winner.

Students say it was a school wide effort to post as much as possible, as they hoped they would be able to win the additional $500 for their donation total.

In addition to that money, Elga Credit union also donates $500 for the school to use for something needed at the building.

With that $500 dollars awarded to the school, they knew exactly what they wanted to use it for.

The scruffy, smelly mascot costume that students still reluctantly wear in the name of school pride.

One teacher even getting in the costume chewing gum to try and block out the smell.

Its obviously seen better days-- but with a price tag of a few thousand dollars, it's taking Heritage a while to come up with enough cash for a new Hawk.

Elga Credit Union couldn't walk away knowing their was still a need at the school and has donated an additional $1,500 for the school to purchase a new Hawk mascot.

Elga says their goal is to reach into the community and reward those who are doing good things to help others.

