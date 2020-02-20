School bus driver accused of allowing girl to ride on his lap

(2/20/2020) - A bus driver resigned from Brown City Community Schools and is facing charges after allegedly allowing a young girl to ride on his lap and touch the steering wheel.

The Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office has charged 53-year-old James Burke with four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and one count of disorderly obscene conduct.

Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the allegations in November at the request of the Brown City Police Department in Sanilac County.

Police received information about Burke allegedly touching an 8-year-old girl on his bus inappropriately. He was arrested and arraigned on the charges Wednesday, and he also resigned from the school district.

Investigators say Burke allowed the girl to sit and lay on his lap while he was driving the school bus. He also allegedly let her touch the steering wheel at times.