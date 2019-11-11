School districts consider snow day following first major snowfall of season

(11/11/19)-"Could be looking at a long winter," said Burton resident, Stanette Amy.

That's how many Michiganders felt Monday, trying to navigate through the first significant snowfall of the season.

The amount totaled several inches in some areas across the state.

"People have forgotten that they live in Michigan, they forgot how to drive," Amy said.

"When I got here at 4 in the morning, it was fine. No snow out, I had listened to Channel 12 to see what the forecast was and we knew it was going to be dicey, " said Corunna Public Schools Superintendent, John Fattal.

Those changing conditions kept school superintendents like Fattal busy Monday.

"I sent information out to our administrators and advisers last night just to make sure that they were aware that we had a potential snow coming, Fattal said.

By the time the snow have arrived, students were already at school, too late for a snow day.

But Tuesday could be a different story.

Fattal says there are a number of steps that need to be taken before deciding to cancel school.

"I go out and personally drive the roads, either tonight and or tomorrow morning, depending on when the weather is supposed to hit. Our transportation supervisor does so as well."

"We check with the Shiawassee Road Commission and see how early they will be able to get the plows out, how long will the plows stay out because that helps with making a determination as well," Fattal said.

Fattal says they also have a conference call with other school superintendents in the county, to talk about conditions and if a snow day is needed