School districts ramp up security measures following gun incident at basketball game

(12/15/2019) - School district officials in Genesee County are revamping security measures following an incident at a basketball game Friday night.

School district officials say new safety measures will be put in place following Friday's gun incident.

Police said that during the Carman-Ainsworth and Grand Blanc basketball game Friday, officers observed a man that possibly had a concealed pistol. Officers and staff immediately rushed to apprehend the person and arrested him.

Officials said the man is a 17-year-old and was not a student at either school, according to a press release from Grand Blanc Community Schools.

"I want to commend the officers who were on scene for their quick thinking that made sure no one got hurt during this incident," said Flint Township Chief of Police, Kevin Salter.

On Sunday, officials from both school districts met to discuss new safety measures that will be put in place following this incident.

"To our parents, to members of both of our communities, we do share the same passion," Eddie Kindle, the Carman-Ainsworth superintendent said. "We got to continue to honor safety and moving forward, we will put additional safety measures in place, which some will take immediate effect."

Some of these additional safety measures at Carman-Ainsworth will be not allowing bags or backpacks into sporting events and possibly having a metal detector.

"I felt confident and strongly enough that we will still have a solid policy for safety," Kindle said. "I think the additional measures will strengthen and enhance that."

"We believe safety has to be the top priority," Clarence Garner, the superintendent for Grand Blanc Community Schools said. "If there is some inconvenience that goes along with that, that's just where we are at today with this particular situation."

Police said that this case will be passed to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office Monday for possible charges.

The basketball is being rescheduled for January 2.