(2/26/2020) - Many Mid-Michigan school districts canceled classes for Wednesday as snow moved into Mid-Michigan and was expected to continue for most of the day.

There were more than 80 closings and delays around 6 am.

The majority of the closings were in Genesee County, including Flint, Davison, and Grand Blanc schools.

