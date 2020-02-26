Mid-Michigan schools cancel classes after a day-long snowfall

(2/26/2020) - Many Mid-Michigan school districts canceled classes for Thursday after significant snow blanketed the region through the day on Wednesday.

Most school districts in Genesee, Huron, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties called off classes on Wednesday evening.

About 3 to 5 inches of snow fell in the southern part of Mid-Michigan during the day and evening Wednesday. Lesser amounts fell in the Great Lakes Bay Region and areas farther north.

Roads were slippery around the Flint area. Winds gusting to 20 or 25 mph during the day Thursday could cause some drifting and visibility problems.