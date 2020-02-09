Schools cancel classes after weekend snowfall blankets Mid-Michigan

(2/9/2020) - Schools around Mid-Michigan called off classes on Monday after a double shot of snow over the weekend.

Roads remained slippery after snowfall on Saturday and Sunday around the region. Several mostly rural school districts closed beginning Sunday evening.

Click here to see a full list of Mid-Michigan school closings.

By 9:30 p.m. Sunday, several schools in Gratiot, Huron and Isabella counties had closed. Other districts in Midland and Shiawassee counties closed while more school closings were still pouring in around the region.