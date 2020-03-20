Schools deliver food to students without meals

(3/20/2020) - So many everyday heroes have emerged through this difficult time.

Westwood Heights schools are making sure students are well fed during the three-week school shutdown.

From health professionals to first responders to school districts going above and beyond for those in need.

The Westwood Heights school district is joining the ranks of the best, as they are continuing to ensure no student goes hungry while out of school.

"If we had to come in and make breakfast and lunches to make sure they got fed and delivered we would," said head cook Julie Bellant.

Giving everything they can to people like KeyKey Phillips, a mother of three, who says with her kids being home all day she doesn't have enough to keep putting food on the table.

For her kids, that means going hungry.

"Especially my daughter. She needs it, shes 7. Shes the smallest and she needs it to grow and be nourished," said Phillips.

So, every day school district staff members are loading buses with cooked meals and food from their school pantry to get these families through a tough time.

"They didn't have to be here but they decided to stay and make food for our students," said Hamady Principal Leslie Key. "So we all think alike, which is a good thing. We are in this for the kids."

A list of stops the school district buses will be making every day can be found on the Hamady Middle and High School Facebook page.