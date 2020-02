(02/23/20) - Schussmeisters' Ski and Board Club is holding a ski race and ski-a-thon next Saturday, February 29th.

The Henry Walder Memorial Ski-A-Thon will raise money for Area 13 Special Olympics.

The event is from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Mt. Holly Ski Resort.

Al Gillespie, president of Schussmeisters of Michigan, stopped by the ABC12 studio to talk more about the event.

There are a number of registration and pledge options. You can learn more by visiting here.