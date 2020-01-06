Search continues for Flushing High School student presumed drowned in Lake Michigan

(1/6/2020) - A recovery effort continues on Michigan's west side to find the body of a Flushing High School student who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan.

Eliza Trainer, 16, is presumed drowned after the incident late on New Year's Day at the channel in Holland State Park. Her body has not been found.

RELATED: Family of 19-year-old heartbroken after family friend is presumed dead in Lake Michigan

Recovery crews were out on lake this weekend, but had to suspend their search due to rough waters. They're hoping to continue searching this week.

Trainer was a junior at Flushing High School. Administrators made grief counselors available to students and staff on Monday as they cope with her loss.

Family and friends took part in a vigil to remember Trainer's life at Trinity Assembly of God on Saturday.