Search continues for vulnerable 26-year-old in Tuscola County

(11/7/2019) - The search was continuing Thursday for a woman reported missing from Tuscola County a day earlier.

Fire crews, police, K-9s and volunteers were searching an area around Mayville Road near Silverwood in Tuscola County's Dayton Township on Thursday.

They are looking for 26-year-old Mary Margaret Wells, who walked away from her home on Mayville Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police described her as vulnerable said she could still be wearing pajamas.

Wells has walked away from home before, often to visit cemeteries or churches, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with short blonde hair. Anyone who sees Wells is asked to call 911 immediately.