Search for missing 2-year-old stretches past midnight in heavily wooded area

(7/16/2019) - The search for missing 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale stretched into the early morning hours of Tuesday in a heavily wooded area of Oscoda County.

She disappeared around 8:15 a.m. Monday from a campsite on Reber Road near M-33 in Comins Township. Searchers found her pink coat several hundred yards from where she was last seen around 6 p.m.

Gabriella, who lives in Monroe, had been in the woods camping with her family since late last week. Her family was packing up their campsite when she apparently walked off into the woods.

Police said her family was very emotional Monday evening and hoping for a positive outcome.

The Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Oscoda County Sheriff's Office coordinated a massive air and land search for her.

Michigan State Police called the number of volunteer search crews who reported to the command post by Monday evening "remarkable."

Just after midnight, authorities said they were laying plans for continuing the search overnight and into Tuesday morning. Several K-9 teams and a Michigan State Police helicopter joined searchers on the ground.

Gabriella was last seen wearing the coat, a gray shirt, pink bottoms and tennis shoes. As of midnight, the pink coat was the only trace of her that searchers reported finding.

Anyone searching the area is asked to back away and call police if they find traces of her. That will allow K-9 tracking teams and investigators the chance to collect evidence before it gets disturbed.

Anyone with information should call Oscoda Central Dispatch at 989-826-3214.