(10/19/19) - Support local artisans by purchasing handmade items at the 4th annual Halloween Mini Market inside the Flint Farmers' Market atrium Saturday.

Admission is free and there are make and take crafts for the whole family.

Donations will benefit the Rosie the Riveter statute being built at Bishop International Airport.

The mini market is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.