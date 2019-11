(11/22/19) - Bishop Airport in Flint announced direct flights to Sarasota, Florida were set to start over the weekend.

It said the new seasonal route on Allegiant would run weekly on Sunday and Thursday through April 12, 2020.

With the new flights, Allegiant offered service to five cities from Flint, including Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Bishop said the lowest cost flights could be booked online through Allegiant.