Second Amendment sanctuary proposals find support around Mid-Michigan

(1/23/2020) - Gun rights advocates in Michigan are looking for a way to keep their firearms even if laws change by making the state a Second Amendment sanctuary.

They're hoping it will also discourage further gun control measures in the state.

"We are consistently seeing our rights as Americans -- and especially in the Second Ammendment role -- constantly erode," said State Rep. Phil Green, who is one of 15 legislators behind a House resolution to declare Michigan a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

The move comes after Virginia legislators are pushing for tighter gun control measures, including a red flag law, where police would be able to take guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Michigan legislators have proposed similar legislation.

"There are some constitutional issues that concern me with the red flag laws -- due process being one of them -- that a person can be accused of something and then have their rights taken away," Green said.

The state resolution mirrors a grassroots effort at the county level. The Sanilac County Board of Commissioners voted to pass the first reading of a resolution to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said votes to create so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries are "largely symbolic." He believes resolutions like this are redundant because laws are passed and law enforcement enforces them.

"We have protections already," Federspiel said. "I am a constitutional officer, sworn to uphold that constitution to include the Second Amendment, all the amendments and I will do so."

Green hopes the county and state resolutions will show legislators there are a lot of people who don't want more gun restrictions.

"Sheds the light on what is happening in the political arena and there are some individuals who desire to limit a person's, an individual's right to keep and bear arms," he said.