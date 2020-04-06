Second Detroit-area facility selected to become COVID-19 care site

(4/6/2020) - A second facility in the Detroit area has been selected as an alternative care site for coronavirus patients.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has selected the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, which offers 250,000 square feet of possible treatment space.

The TCF Center in Detroit is expected to begin receiving coronavirus patients this week. They will be overflow patients from Detroit-area hospitals, which are full and caring for thousands of people with COVID-19.

The Suburban Collection Showplace will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

“This is more good news for Michiganders in our fight against COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Having access to more medical facilities and more space for health care professionals to perform their life saving work means we are more able to slow the spread of COVID-19."

She said the decision to add a second alternative care location is a proactive step as coronavirus continues spreading in Southeast Michigan. State health officials are seeking volunteers and health care workers to staff both locations.

State agencies and the Michigan National Guard are teaming up with FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to coordinate federal funding for the alternative locations.

“We are uniquely positioned to be able to support this effort and the fight against COVID-19. We feel it is important to serve as a resource to the state and the community in these times of need,” said Blair Bowman, owner of the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Whitmer said other locations are being considered for additional alternative care sites in Michigan.