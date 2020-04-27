Second round of business loans available Monday

There are millions of small businesses trying to get through hard times with their employees that they consider family.

"I know the struggles they're going through at this time it's not nameless, faceless people," said Tadd Morris.

After the first stimulus package of $349 billion dollars ran dry, a second package adds another $310 billion so more small businesses can receive loans.

Tadd Morris owns 2nd Chance Wood Company in Durand. He missed out on the first package, and is hoping to get funded this time.

"I've been working on it for four days. I've been in contact with my bank all weekend because she thinks that the funds may be gone in two hours," said Morris.

Same story for Carmine Avantini, owner of Community Image Builders in Fenton.

"We're in a four step pipeline for Chase. We're in step three waiting for application supposed to be submitted to SBA funding," said Avantini.

Avantini tells us, while some businesses are open and others are closed it causes a domino effect.

"When all the offices shutdown and probably most businesses are seeing this, the account receivable are slowing down. It's starting to stretch out so we're not getting invoices and paid as quickly as we would."

But the biggest worry is not losing people that are assets to the each of their teams.

"The people that work here want to not because it's just a job,” said Morris.

"We're going to find a way to survive, but this would make it a lot easier we wouldn't have to lose people over it," said Avantini

The loan program will open again Monday morning at 10:30 am.

