Second Shiawassee County nursing home dealing with coronavirus outbreak

(4/21/2020) - The Shiawassee County Health Department is working with a second nursing home dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

Four residents and two staff members at The Meadows Assisted Living have tested positive for the illness. They all were tested after a staff member received a positive coronavirus diagnosis last week.

Two of the residents are hospitalized while the other two have been moved to a negative pressure isolation wing in the facility. Both staff members are isolated at home and required to avoid public spaces.

The health department is working with The Meadows to make sure the facility continues following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center has a much larger coronavirus outbreak involving 39 residents and 31 staff members as of Monday afternoon. Two residents there have died from coronavirus.

The Durand facility alone accounts for more than half of Shiawassee County's 122 confirmed coronavirus cases.