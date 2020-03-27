Second coronavirus case confirmed in Sanilac County

(3/27/20) - The Sanilac County Health Department reported a new confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The announcement Friday morning brought the county total to two.

The health department said the most recent case involved a woman in her mid-30s who had been quarantined at home.

The county said the first patient was a middle-aged man who was recovering in a Metro Detroit hospital.

Sanilac County health leaders reminded everyone of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home Stay Safe" order.

The only businesses allowed to be open were those that involved essential services.

As of this writing, Michigan health leaders said there were close to 2,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In Mid-Michigan, the first three coronavirus deaths had been reported on Thursday.

Health leaders said two elderly men died in Genesee County.

It said the third case involved a Tuscola County man who did not survive the illness.