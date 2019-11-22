Second elk poached in Northern Michigan this week; DNR seeking tips

(11/22/2019) - Conservation officers are seeking tips after second elk was found poached in Northern Michigan this week.

The latest bull elk was found in near the town of Atlanta in Montmorency County. A deer hunter found the carcass near Teets Trail and Voyer Lake Road and called Michigan's Report All Poaching hotline.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers investigating the case say the elk was killed by a single gunshot. They believe a deer hunter mistook it for a buck.

Conservation officers found another poached elk near Vanderbilt in Otsego County on Monday. They believe it had been killed sometime last weekend and left to rot.

Lt. James Gorno of the DNR said the investigation into the Otsego County case is progressing and conservation officers identified a suspect within 48 hours. No arrests had been made by Friday, however.

“We strongly encourage people to come forward – either the hunter in this new case to remedy the situation or anyone who has information that can help us identify a suspect,” Gorno said.

Anyone with information on the poaching incident should call the DNR in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or the poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously and monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.

The next elk hunting season is scheduled for Dec. 14 to 22. Hunters wishing to take part have to win the right to buy a license in a statewide lottery.

The lottery for the upcoming season attracted 30,000 applicants for about 200 available licenses.