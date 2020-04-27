2nd batch of business loans going fast, but there is another option

Small business owners around the state and country are hoping for some news that will allow them to get back up and running.

Today marked round two for owners to apply for loans to help get them through the pandemic.

But again, as was the case earlier, this month, many may be shut out.

"My understanding is its supposed to be exhausted by, potentially tomorrow," says Saginaw Future president JoAnn Crary.

Another 320 billion dollars could be accounted for by tomorrow in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program, where small businesses can apply for loans, a lifeline for companies under 500 employees during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Crary has been helping Great Lakes Bay Region businesses navigate the application process.

"Keep in my mind this is a loan, and if the business is not able to hire back its employees, like the ones that are still shut down, then it can't be converted to a grant," she says.

Crary says another loan program, the Economic Injury Disaster Advance Loan Program, might be more attractive for small businesses that could find themselves shut out again.

"They can actually get a ten thousand dollar advance that they don't have to repay, and they can apply for a loan as well, and that program got another 50 billion and that's the one that could be a little easier to get," says Crary.

Businesses can apply by going to the Small Business Administration website and do not have to go through a bank or another financial institution.

Crary says while her organization is working with companies who are still hoping to announce new projects yet this year, she is concerned for the small businesses that have been closed for more than a month.

"The ones that are hardest hit are hotels, and restaurants, salons, spas, those that have the close personal customer experience, those are the ones I worry about the most," Crary says.

And because of the heavy volume of loan applications, the electronic filing system for crashed for a time. We are still waiting to hear if there is any money left in the program.