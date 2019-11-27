Second vaping death reported in Michigan

(11/27/2019) - State health officials say a second person in Michigan has died from lung injuries caused by vaping.

The adult male died on Tuesday. He was not identified and no further information about his case was released due to medical confidentiality laws, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are deeply saddened to announce a second death associated with this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Michigan has reported 56 confirmed and probable lung injuries in patients age 15 to 67 caused by vaping since August. Each of them lives in the Lower Peninsula and were hospitalized with severe respiratory illness.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 2,290 lung injuries from vaping in 49 states. Alaska is the only state not to report a case. Vaping has been blamed for 47 deaths in 25 states.

The CDC has identified the thickening additive Vitamin E acetate as a possible cause of vaping lung injuries. But no brand of liquid or device has been identified as a culprit.

Khaldun is urging the public to avoid vaping until public health experts determine the specific cause of vaping related lung injuries.