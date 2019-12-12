Secretary of State: 30-minute promise is kept -- with an appointment

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she kept her promise of 30-minute wait times at all branches, but only if visitors make an appointment.
LANSING (AP) (12/12/2019) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says people who book an appointment will get in and out of branch offices within a half-hour, but the guarantee doesn't apply to those who show up without one.

Benson campaigned on a 30-minute promise. She said Thursday she has achieved it because residents can now go online or call to make an appointment at all 131 branches.

Average wait times are up since she took office in January. She says customers should avoid walking into a branch and waiting in line and instead conduct their transactions online or book an appointment.

 