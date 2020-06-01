Secretary of State opens up to the public by appointment

(6/1/2010) - More Michigan businesses are getting the opportunity to open their doors.

One business that re-opened today is the Michigan Secretary of State.

It's good news for those who had tasks that simply cannot be done online - but, there are limitations.

Good news for first time drivers, as well as those without a computer.

You can now go into a Secretary of State's office to renew your license tabs, driver's license or watercraft permit.

After being shuttered for more than two months, some drivers, were left in a bind.

Flint resident Patricia Williams needed to transfer a title.

"They closed down. That's when i just had to wait. Then, I made an appointment, and here I am today."

However, there was some confusion, as people approached the doors of the downtown Flint office, on just how to enter the building.

You can do it two ways.

Call the listed phone number to get an appointment, or make your own on the Secretary of State website.

"Just vehicle transfers. Went real smooth in there. Everything went real good. They made an appointment, went real fast," said Steve Garza, a Flint resident.

"They gave you options of when they were starting to take appointments. And I wanted to come down here because this is close. And, I just picked the time I wanted and it was no problem at all," added Ann Chan, another Flint resident.

You can still renew your license tabs, plates or standard driver's license through the Secretary of State website.

In-person appointments are going fast.

As of Monday afternoon, most slots have filled up this week.

1-888-767-6424