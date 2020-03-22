Secretary of State returning to regular branch hours

(03/22/20) - Secretary of State offices are returning to regular branch hours starting Monday, March 23. In a news release from the state, it says all 131 offices will open from 9-5 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Offices will open from 11-7 on Wednesdays and remain closed on Saturdays.

In-person transactions will only be available for critical services and via appointment.

Starting March 23, those in-person services will also be restricted to:

• Driver’s license/state ID transactions that must be done in person

o First-time CDL license issuance

o CDL endorsements (such as Hazmat) issuance

o Issuance of first-time driver’s license or state ID card

o Renewal of CDL licenses only

 Renewal of other licenses must be completed online or via mail only

 Conversion of any license to REAL ID temporarily paused, unless branch visit is required otherwise

o Replacement (because of loss) of Enhanced Driver’s License only

 Other licenses can be replaced through online services

• Title transfers

o For motor vehicles only

o Corrections or additions to titles temporarily paused

• Testing

o Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic, motorcycle

o Recreational vehicle testing temporarily paused

• Notary service for Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission applications

To make an appointment, conduct a transaction online, or see a map of self-service stations visit Michigan.gov/SOS. Appointments can also be made by calling 888-SOS-MICH.