Secretary of State returning to regular branch hours

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (03/22/20) - Secretary of State offices are returning to regular branch hours starting Monday, March 23. In a news release from the state, it says all 131 offices will open from 9-5 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Offices will open from 11-7 on Wednesdays and remain closed on Saturdays.
In-person transactions will only be available for critical services and via appointment.
Starting March 23, those in-person services will also be restricted to:
• Driver’s license/state ID transactions that must be done in person
o First-time CDL license issuance
o CDL endorsements (such as Hazmat) issuance
o Issuance of first-time driver’s license or state ID card
o Renewal of CDL licenses only
Renewal of other licenses must be completed online or via mail only
Conversion of any license to REAL ID temporarily paused, unless branch visit is required otherwise
o Replacement (because of loss) of Enhanced Driver’s License only
Other licenses can be replaced through online services
• Title transfers
o For motor vehicles only
o Corrections or additions to titles temporarily paused
• Testing
o Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic, motorcycle
o Recreational vehicle testing temporarily paused
• Notary service for Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission applications
To make an appointment, conduct a transaction online, or see a map of self-service stations visit Michigan.gov/SOS. Appointments can also be made by calling 888-SOS-MICH.