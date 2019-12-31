Security expert says religious venues need better protection

(12/31/2019) - Attacks at religious events in Texas and New York have put a new focus on church safety.

Security expert Henry Reyna is offering tips for church parishioners to stay safe.

A local security expert said places of worship need to step up security and attendees should be prepared to defend themselves.

"Its just another reminder, nowhere here in the United States are we safe," said Henry Reyna of Secure Solutions.

Reyna is conducting a concealed pistol license class in Saginaw Township. He will also do some safety training for a Mid-Michigan church soon, advising the staff on how to keep their religious events safe.

"The people in those churches need the training and very few churches are spending the money to get the training," Reyna said.

He said the first thing religious entities need to do is to secure entrances and know who is attending their services.

"Churches and organized religions need to take a step up, with regards to vetting the people they are allowing onto their properties and venues," Reyna said.

He added staff and even some parishioners should be trained on self defense.

Two members of a volunteer security staff are being credited with shooting the man who shot and killed two people inside a Texas church last weekend. But Reyna believes everyone who heard the initial gunshots should have responded to the attacker as well.

"Regardless if they had a gun or not, everyone in that church had a Bible. What if everyone was throwing a Bible and attacking," Reyna said.

Sarah Luna of Midland has been a gun owner for 20 years and is now trying to obtain a concealed pistol license.

"I travel to Texas for work, and being by myself in big cities, Its just really important that I get home to my family," she said.

Luna hopes this training will also help her be prepared in case she is ever in a place where a person with a gun opens fire and she is carrying as well.

"Gosh I would like to think I'm brave enough," Luna said.

"If no one is trained to do anything, no one is going to respond," Reyna said.