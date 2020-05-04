Security guard killed at Family Dollar honored as Parent of the Year at Burton school

(05/04/2020) - The Flint area is mourning the loss of a larger-than-life figure whose life was cut short in what investigators call a senseless act of violence.

Police say Calvin Munerlyn was shot and killed during an argument over the face mask policy at Family Dollar, where he was working as a security guard.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died Friday after he was shot while working as a security guard at Family Dollar in Flint. He was enforcing the store's face mask policy when a dispute broke out, leading to the shooting.

"When we need something, we are going to call 'Duper.' When we need somebody to do security at graduation, we need somebody to come up fix his famous oodles, so he would come up during lunch and fix those. Fundraisers, whatever it is that we need, Mr. Munerlyn was there for the kids," said Madison Academy Principal Christel Drew.

Always stepping up, Munerlyn's love for children, including those not his own, was well known at Madison Academy in Burton, where his children attend school.

"We have four of their children here, two of their other children graduated from Madison Academy, so the Munerlyns are our family," Drew said.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges against three suspects in Munerlyn's shooting on Monday. Two of them, 44-year-old Larry Edward Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, remained at large Monday evening.

Now, Munerlyn's extended family is offering their support, to his wife and kids.

"Somebody has been with the family every day. We're today, our final senior serenade, will be at the Munerlyn home, in which our entire staff, our elementary staff our New Standard family, all of us are going to do a drive-by to tell the Munerlyn family that we are here for them," Drew said.

She added that Munerlyn was named Parent of the Year last Monday.

"Mr Calvin Munerlyn, also known as 'Duper,' was the dad as so many students here at Madison Academy. His spirit was huge, he was absolutely amazing," she said

Drew said that spirit will live on at Madison Academy for years to come.

"We are, of course, going to honor him with that. But moving forward, we are going to rename that award the 'Super Duper' parent award for Madison Academy. And so every year, we will keep it going as an honor to his name," Drew said.